Abu Dhabi-Based Venom Ventures Fund to Invest $1 Billion in Web3 Startups
2023-12-15 08:18
According to Foresight News, Abu Dhabi-based Venom Ventures Fund plans to invest $1 billion in Web3 startups, as reported by The Block. The significant investment aims to support the growth and development of innovative companies in the emerging Web3 sector.
