copy link
create picture
more
Perpetual Protocol Platforms Remain Unaffected by Ledger Vulnerability
Binance News
2023-12-15 08:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized perpetual contract protocol Perpetual Protocol announced that all its platforms, including DEX, Hot Tub Vaults, and vePERP, were not affected by the recent Ledger vulnerability incident and that funds remain secure. For added security, users are advised to clear their browser cache before interacting with DApps.
View full text