AltLayer Becomes Polygon CDK Implementation Provider for Ethereum L2 Rollup Users
Binance News
2023-12-15 07:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, AltLayer, a rollup-as-a-service protocol, has announced that it has become a Polygon CDK implementation provider. This development allows users of ZK-driven L2 rollups on Ethereum to access the Polygon SDK through AltLayer.
