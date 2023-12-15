Hong Kong Property Tycoon Reveals $3.6 Million Profit from Bitcoin Investment

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong property tycoon and vice chairman and CEO of Ji Hui Group, Tang Wenliang, revealed that he made a profit of HKD 28 million ($3.6 million) from his Bitcoin investment. Tang Wenliang claimed that he purchased 100 BTC when the price was between $20,000 and $22,000 and later sold them at a price of $36,000, resulting in the substantial profit.

