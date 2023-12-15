copy link
create picture
more
ZetaChain Announces Roadmap Featuring Bitcoin Ordinals Support and Omnichain Smart Contracts
Binance News
2023-12-15 06:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Layer 1 blockchain ZetaChain has announced the release of its roadmap, which includes a feature that directly supports Bitcoin Ordinals input and the ability to host and manage external NFTs, including Bitcoin Ordinals, through Omnichain Smart Contracts (OSC). Users will be able to send Ordinals on the Bitcoin network to invoke OSC.
View full text