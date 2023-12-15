copy link
create picture
more
Montenegro Prime Minister Discusses Bitcoin Hydropower Bonds with JAN3 CEO
Binance News
2023-12-15 06:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Montenegro's Prime Minister met with JAN3 CEO Samson Mow to discuss the possibility of issuing 'Bitcoin hydropower bonds' to leverage the country's river network. The meeting aimed to explore potential opportunities for utilizing Montenegro's abundant water resources to generate revenue through the issuance of these bonds.
View full text