Coinweb Launches $10 Million Funding Program for dApp and Web3 Developers
Binance News
2023-12-15 04:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, interoperable Layer2 protocol Coinweb has announced the launch of a $10 million funding program to support developers building and deploying dApp and Web3 services on its infrastructure platform. The funding amounts vary from small one-time grants to up to $300,000, depending on the category, dApp type, and development stage. The core focus areas of the funding program include DeFi, DEX, wallets, lending, gaming, NFT, and SocialFi.
