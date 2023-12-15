Coinweb Launches $10 Million Funding Program for dApp and Web3 Developers

According to Foresight News, interoperable Layer2 protocol Coinweb has announced the launch of a $10 million funding program to support developers building and deploying dApp and Web3 services on its infrastructure platform. The funding amounts vary from small one-time grants to up to $300,000, depending on the category, dApp type, and development stage. The core focus areas of the funding program include DeFi, DEX, wallets, lending, gaming, NFT, and SocialFi.

