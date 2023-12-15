copy link
Ethereum Developers Discuss Progress of Cancun/Deneb Upgrade on Devnet #12
2023-12-15 04:16
According to Foresight News, Galaxy Research Vice President Christine Kim summarized the 124th Ethereum Core Developer Consensus (ACDC) conference call, where developers discussed the testing progress of the Cancun/Deneb upgrade on Devnet #12. Since last Thursday's ACDE conference call, all execution layer (EL) and consensus layer (CL) client combinations have joined Devnet #12, including the Prysm client. Developers expressed hope that within the next one to two weeks, they will launch the Goerli shadow fork with all clients to test the Cancun/Deneb upgrade.
