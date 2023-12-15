OpenAI and Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Launch $10 Million Grant Program for AI Research

According to Foresight News, OpenAI has announced a collaboration with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to launch a $10 million grant program called 'Superalignment Fast Grants'. The program aims to support technical research on the consistency and safety of superhuman artificial intelligence systems, including weak-to-strong generalization, interpretability, and scalable supervision. The initiative will provide funding ranging from $100,000 to $2 million for academic laboratories, non-profit organizations, and individual researchers.

