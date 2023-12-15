Buy Crypto
Casio Launches Limited-Edition G-Shock NFT Collection with Exclusive Benefits

Binance News
2023-12-15 03:05
According to Decrypt, Japanese electronics company Casio has released a limited-edition collection of 2,000 digital art collectibles featuring its iconic G-Shock brand of watches, offering exclusive benefits tied to the Ethereum NFTs. The Virtual G-Shock designs went on sale at 10pm ET Thursday, marking Casio's second venture into the NFT space after September's debut of free G-Shock Creator Pass NFTs on Ethereum scaling network Polygon. Owners of the Ethereum NFTs will gain access to exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences with Casio, including a tour of the G-Shock Endurance Test Laboratory in Tokyo and a roundtable discussion with designers about the creative process behind the virtual G-Shock models. Additionally, NFT holders will receive behind-the-scenes design materials related to the Virtual G-Shock watches and the first right to purchase the next wave of Virtual G-Shock NFTs. Casio has also hinted at future collaboration opportunities for NFT holders in creating new digital Casio products. The collection features two Virtual G-Shock designs: the VGA-001 with a 'balloon concept' and the VGA-002 with a 'leaf spring concept.' Each design has 1,000 editions available for 0.1 ETH, or nearly $230 at the time of writing. Owners of the earlier Polygon passes were given an advance opportunity to purchase the Ethereum NFTs.
