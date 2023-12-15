copy link
Aztec Rewrites Core Circuit with Noir Language for Privacy and Scalability Solution
2023-12-15 02:41
According to Foresight News, Aztec, a privacy and scalability solution based on ZK Rollup, has announced that its core circuit has been rewritten using the Noir language. Previously, Aztec's core circuit was written in C++. The circuits now rewritten with Noir cover private execution, public execution, and proof recursion.
