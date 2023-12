Aztec Rewrites Core Circuit with Noir Language for Privacy and Scalability Solution

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Aztec, a privacy and scalability solution based on ZK Rollup, has announced that its core circuit has been rewritten using the Noir language. Previously, Aztec's core circuit was written in C++. The circuits now rewritten with Noir cover private execution, public execution, and proof recursion.