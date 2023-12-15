copy link
Astria EVM Launches on Devnet Dusknet-2
2023-12-15 02:30
According to Foresight News, shared sequencer network Astria has launched Astria EVM on its Devnet Dusknet-2. Astria EVM is an EVM Rollup supported by the shared sequencer network and uses Celestia for DA+ shared sequencer network for fast, censorship-resistant block production. Previously, Foresight News reported that in April 2023, Astria completed a $5.5 million seed funding round led by Maven 11, with participation from 1kx and Delphi Ventures.
