Astria EVM Launches on Devnet Dusknet-2

According to Foresight News, shared sequencer network Astria has launched Astria EVM on its Devnet Dusknet-2. Astria EVM is an EVM Rollup supported by the shared sequencer network and uses Celestia for DA+ shared sequencer network for fast, censorship-resistant block production. Previously, Foresight News reported that in April 2023, Astria completed a $5.5 million seed funding round led by Maven 11, with participation from 1kx and Delphi Ventures.

View full text