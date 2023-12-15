Foresight X Announces Third Recruitment Phase for Web3 Accelerator Program

According to Foresight News, Foresight Ventures' Web3 accelerator, Foresight X, will officially open its third recruitment phase on December 15, 2023, with applications closing on January 15, 2024. The third phase of the Foresight X accelerator has undergone an overall upgrade and added new features such as mentor guidance, partner recommendations, and a graduation Demo Day. The program will focus on areas such as AI computing power, AI marketplaces, data, on-chain ML models, RGB, ORDI, Taproot assets, BITvm, BTC sidechains, btcFi, blockchain games, creator economy, SocialFi, DID, ZK applications, tokenized real-world assets, privacy, and other Web3 domains. Foresight X is a Web3 accelerator under Foresight Ventures, which has an AUM of $400 million. It provides funding support ranging from an average of $200,000 to a maximum of $500,000 for each selected Web3 startup project. In addition, Foresight X offers high-quality industry resources and global community support for selected projects, including technical guidance, brand promotion, tokenomics design, project operations, listing, company management, talent development, and legal and regulatory acceleration services.

