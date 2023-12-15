Digital Bank Pave Bank Raises $5.2 Million in Funding Round Led by 468 Capital

According to Foresight News, digital bank Pave Bank has successfully raised $5.2 million in a funding round led by 468 Capital. Other participants in the round included Quona Capital, Financial Technology Partners, BR Capital, w3.fund, Daedalus, and several angel investors. Pave Bank is working on innovative programmable currency concepts. The bank has obtained its first banking license in Georgia and plans to start attracting customers in the first quarter of next year.

