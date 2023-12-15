copy link
create picture
more
Digital Bank Pave Bank Raises $5.2 Million in Funding Round Led by 468 Capital
Binance News
2023-12-15 02:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, digital bank Pave Bank has successfully raised $5.2 million in a funding round led by 468 Capital. Other participants in the round included Quona Capital, Financial Technology Partners, BR Capital, w3.fund, Daedalus, and several angel investors. Pave Bank is working on innovative programmable currency concepts. The bank has obtained its first banking license in Georgia and plans to start attracting customers in the first quarter of next year.
View full text