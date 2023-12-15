Sui Foundation Announces Beneficiaries of Monthly Grants

According to Foresight News, the Sui Foundation has announced the recipients of its monthly grants, which include private Discord bot DOCit, Web3 social token platform Dunbar, algorithmic market-making protocol Elixir Integration, wallet solution TRAMConnect supported by AWS HSM security and KMS solutions, Move static analysis tool Move Lint, creative platform OasisX, and Sui Swift SDK. These projects were selected by the foundation to receive funding and support in their development. The Sui Foundation aims to foster innovation and growth in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space by providing resources to promising projects. The monthly grants are part of the foundation's ongoing commitment to support the development of new technologies and solutions in the industry.

