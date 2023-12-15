European Central Bank Seeks Input on Wholesale Currency Settlement Technology

According to Foresight News, the European Central Bank (ECB) is seeking input from financial market stakeholders on exploring new technologies for wholesale central bank currency settlements. The request for information invites stakeholders to participate in central bank currency settlement trials and conduct simulated settlement experiments in a testing environment. These trials will use three Eurosystem solutions, enabling wholesale financial transactions recorded on distributed ledger technology platforms to be settled in central bank currency within the T2 real-time gross settlement system operated by the Eurosystem.

