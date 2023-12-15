Future Money Group and IoTeX Foundation Launch $5M DePIN Accelerator Program

According to Foresight News, Future Money Group and the IoTeX Foundation have jointly launched a $5 million Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) accelerator program. The initiative aims to nurture innovative Web3 startups in the fields of DePIN, artificial intelligence, and unlocking real-world value. Each selected project will receive an initial investment of $50,000, with the possibility of additional funding. The virtual accelerator program will accept applications from December 24, 2023, to January 14, 2024, with the first demo day scheduled for the end of February 2024. Over a six-week period, Future Money Group and the IoTeX Foundation will lead an intensive program, offering networking opportunities, resources, and mentor support. Key focus areas include DePIN's flywheel mechanism, token economics, effective pitching and fundraising strategies, technical workshops, modular development tools, marketing strategies, liquidity enhancement, and community engagement.

