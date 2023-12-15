copy link
Infura Introduces Unified Key Experience to Simplify Key Management System
2023-12-15 01:22
According to Foresight News, blockchain development platform Infura, a subsidiary of ConsenSys, has announced the launch of a new Unified Key Experience (UKE) to simplify its key management system. This update will integrate all Infura keys, including Eth1 keys and unified key services, into a single UKE system.
