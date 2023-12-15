copy link
Marathon Digital CEO Plans to Purchase More Mining Equipment and Infrastructure in Next Two Years
Binance News
2023-12-15 01:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel has announced plans to purchase more mining equipment and related infrastructure in the next two years. The company aims to significantly expand its operations in 2024 and 2025.
