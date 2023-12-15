copy link
OP Labs Advises Node Operators to Upgrade Before Canyon Protocol Update in 2024
2023-12-15 01:12
According to Foresight News, OP Labs has issued a reminder to node operators within the Optimism ecosystem to upgrade their nodes before the Canyon protocol update scheduled for January 11, 2024. This upgrade is essential for the smooth functioning of the ecosystem and to ensure compatibility with the upcoming changes.
