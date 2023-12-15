Buy Crypto
Grindr Partners with Ex-human to Introduce AI Assistant for Enhanced User Experience

Binance News
2023-12-15 00:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Grindr, a leading dating app for the LGBTQ community, has announced a strategic partnership with generative AI company Ex-human to add an AI assistant to its platform. Ex-human, founded in 2021, specializes in customizable chatbots designed to engage in emotionally resonant and meaningful conversations. Grindr's CEO, George Arison, emphasized the competitive urgency of this AI venture, stating that being first to market with AI in the dating app industry is crucial. The implementation of AI in Grindr's ecosystem aims to broaden the user experience by offering features such as dating advice, conversation starters, and personalized recommendations based on individual profiles. Arison also introduced the concept of the 'Grindr wingman,' a digital assistant designed to enrich the dating process. However, these advancements raise privacy concerns. In response, Arison assured that integrating Ex-human's technology into Grindr would be handled with the utmost care for user data privacy, ensuring that personal data remains within Grindr's secure infrastructure. The broader dating app industry is also witnessing a trend towards AI-assisted dating, with Tinder testing AI tools for message suggestions and profile creation. However, this innovation comes with risks, such as AI-powered scams and ethical implications. As AI becomes more integrated into dating platforms, it has the potential to redefine the landscape of digital intimacy and transform how individuals interact on these platforms.
