Legitimate Ledger Connect Kit 1.1.8 Version Released, Malicious Code Disabled

According to Foresight News, Ledger has announced that the legitimate Ledger Connect Kit 1.1.8 version has been released. The company confirmed that the malicious code in Ledger and WalletConnect has been disabled. Users can now safely use the Ledger Connect Kit, but it is recommended to wait for 24 hours and clear browser cache before using it. Foresight News previously reported that Ledger had identified and removed the malicious version of the Ledger Connect Kit.

