Sui Injects 25 Million Tokens into Three Liquidity Staking Protocols

According to Foresight News, Sui will inject 25 million SUI tokens into three liquidity staking protocols and their respective liquidity staking tokens (LST) to increase liquidity in the DeFi sector. The chosen LSTs accepting token delegation are from the winners of the Sui Liquid Stake hackathon held from August 16 to October 2, 2023. The winners include Aftermath Finance's afSUI, Haedal Protocol's haSUI, and Volo's vSUI.

View full text