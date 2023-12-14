Solana's Web3 Phone Saga Offers BONK Tokens Worth More Than Official Phone Price

According to Foresight News, Solana has launched its Web3 phone Saga, offering BONK tokens worth more than the official phone price. Wallets holding the Saga Genesis Token, obtained when activating the Saga phone, can claim 30 million BONK tokens within the Bonk DApp. As of the time of writing, the value of these tokens has exceeded $750, while the current official price of the Solana Saga phone is only $599.

View full text