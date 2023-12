First Trust Submits Application for Bitcoin Buffer ETF to SEC

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has reported that First Trust has submitted an application for a Bitcoin Buffer ETF to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This type of fund can protect against a certain percentage of downside losses, but its upside gains are limited.