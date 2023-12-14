Uphold Concludes 2023 with XRP Giveaway for US Residents

According to CryptoPotato, New York-based cryptocurrency exchange Uphold is hosting an XRP giveaway to conclude 2023. One winner will receive 100,000 XRP, while 25 participants will each receive 1,000 XRP. To be eligible, participants must conduct at least $20 of eligible trades on the platform, with no limit on entry count. The giveaway is exclusive to US residents and follows a series of similar events held by Uphold in previous months. This initiative comes after Ripple's partnership with Uphold in October to improve cross-border payments. The partnership led to a surge in XRP trading on Uphold, surpassing Bitcoin and Ether in popularity for a brief period. Uphold has previously held similar giveaways in October and November, offering 20,000 XRP and 50,000 XRP, respectively. These airdrops were available to residents of the United States, excluding New York and Florida, and it remains unclear whether those states are included in the December sweepstake.

