Goldman Sachs Prepares for Surge in Blockchain-Based Asset Trading

According to CryptoPotato, Goldman Sachs is preparing for a significant increase in the trading of blockchain-based assets within the next one to two years. Mathew McDermott, the bank's global head of digital assets, stated that the Wall Street giant is not only gearing up for a surge in trading volumes but is also witnessing a rising tide of interest in cryptocurrency derivatives among its clients. The market is eagerly awaiting the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's decision regarding approving a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is expected to unlock fresh opportunities and attract more investors to cryptocurrencies. McDermott is focused on developing a broader spectrum of digital assets, including issuing blockchain-based tokens representing traditional assets like bonds. He predicts a rise in blockchain-based trading volumes in the next 1-2 years, with significant market development expected in 3-5 years. Goldman Sachs' exploration into blockchain technology is about embracing new asset classes and revolutionizing the underlying infrastructure of financial markets. McDermott stated that the use of blockchain could bring significant operational efficiencies, streamline settlement processes, and contribute to de-risking financial markets. However, the journey towards a blockchain-dominant financial landscape has challenges, including the lack of routine issuance or established liquid secondary market for blockchain-based bonds. McDermott also expressed his view that an ETF approval wouldn't necessarily lead to an immediate and dramatic increase in liquidity and pricing but noted the potential for this development to draw new institutional investors into the market.

