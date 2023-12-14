Instagram Launches AI-Driven Background Editing Feature Backdrop

According to Decrypt, Instagram has introduced an AI-driven background editing feature called Backdrop. Currently available to users in the United States, the generative AI tool is based on Meta's in-house Emu Edit technology. Backdrop allows users to reimagine their image's background with just a few taps and a prompt, creating an entirely new image for their story. Generative AI lead at Meta, Ahmad Al-Dahle, shared the news on Threads, Meta's competitor to Twitter. The feature is designed for simplicity, offering users a variety of suggested prompts or the option to create their own unique prompts. Meta aims to use AI as a confidence and creativity booster for users while also encouraging more engagement with the feature. Social platforms, including Snapchat, have been increasingly incorporating AI-powered functionalities into their apps. Meta's bet on AI as a business strategy is evident in its involvement in the open source community and the release of generative AI features in Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger. The company also recently introduced the 'Imagine with Meta' AI image generator, which uses EMU and is presented as a standalone website. The expansion of Threads and AI-driven features across Meta platforms highlights the company's vision for an AI-enhanced, globally connected future.

