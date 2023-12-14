Farcana Raises $10 Million in Seed Funding for Blockchain-Based Shooter Game

According to Decrypt, Farcana has raised $10 million in seed funding from investors including Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, Merit Circle, and others. The funding will be used to further develop Farcana's third-person multiplayer shooter game. Farcana shares similarities with games like Blizzard's Overwatch and Riot Games' Valorant, and is set in a near-future world where humanity has left Earth for Mars, discovering a superpower-granting substance called Axelar. The Farcana team, which includes G2 Esports founder and former CEO Carlos 'Ocelote' Rodriguez as an advisor, is based in the MENA region and has previously worked with Dubai's Economy and Tourism department. Animoca Brands co-founder and chairman Yat Siu said their strategic investment in Farcana is part of their vision to drive Web3 development in the MENA region. The game will utilize Ethereum scaling network Polygon and plans to offer blockchain elements like a play-to-earn tournament feature that rewards the top 10% of its players with Bitcoin. Farcana will operate under a free-to-play model with an optional battle pass, NFTs, and crafting features, using the FAR token for all transactions.

View full text