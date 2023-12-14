Cyber.Fund Commits $100 Million to Blockchain, AI, and IoT Projects

According to CoinDesk, investment firm cyber.Fund, an early backer of Ethereum, Cosmos, Solana, and Polkadot, is committing $100 million to projects that intersect blockchain technology with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). The firm aims to grow the 'cybernetic economy,' an interconnected and automated economic framework where blockchain, AI, and IoT converge. Following the success of mainstream AI tools like ChatGPT earlier this year, several AI-based tokens emerged in the cryptocurrency industry, leading to predictions that the convergence with artificial intelligence may drive the next bull cycle. Co-founder Konstantin Lomashuk said, 'Cyber.Fund is driven by the belief in blockchain as the foundational layer for a new economy – one that is programmable, trustless, and decentralized. The cybernetic economy represents a new era of innovation and collective growth, and we at cyber.Fund are fully prepared to be at the forefront of this transformation.'

