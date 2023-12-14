LayerZero V2 Endpoint Contracts to Deploy on Over 40 Testnets

According to Foresight News, LayerZero has announced that its V2 endpoint contracts will be deployed on over 40 testnets, allowing developers time to experiment with the new security stack and endpoints before the mainnet launch. LayerZero V2 introduces several upgrades, including a decentralized validation network (DVN), permissionless execution, increased throughput, and enhanced programmability. The LayerZero mainnet is expected to launch in January 2024, and the launch will include V2 endpoints for every chain supported by V1. The full-chain contract standards OApp, OFT, and ONFT will be available at the mainnet launch, while only OApp and OFT are available on the testnets. LayerZero V2 introduces several upgrades, including a decentralized validation network (DVN), permissionless execution, increased throughput, and enhanced programmability.

View full text