Fantom Announces Development of Sonic Open Testnet on X Platform
Binance News
2023-12-14 15:34
According to Foresight News, Fantom is currently developing the Sonic Open testnet on the X platform. The team is enhancing the testnet with the necessary tools to enable developers to launch DApps on the network. The new developer testnet is expected to be up and running within 24 hours.
