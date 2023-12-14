Ledger Former Employee's Gmail Account Linked to Scope Protocol Attack

According to Foresight News, Scope Protocol co-founder 0xSentry has revealed that the digital traces left by the attacker in the recent security breach involve the Gmail account of former Ledger employee Junichi Sugiura. Additionally, user @serglotz stated that the former Ledger employee still had access to the GitHub repository. The phishing email targeted at GitHub users led to the theft of his account, allowing the malicious actor to push harmful code into the repository through his account.

