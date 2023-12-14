Maker Advises Community on Security Measures Following Npm Package Attack

According to Foresight News, Maker has proposed to its community on the X platform to stay informed through official channels due to a recent malicious attack on an npm package used by many DApps. Maker reminds users that in order to ensure the security of their funds, they must regularly verify with their vault providers. The attack on the npm package highlights the importance of users staying up-to-date with the latest security measures and information. By following Maker's advice and regularly verifying with vault providers, users can help protect their funds and maintain the overall security of the platform.

View full text