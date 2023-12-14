Valkyrie Submits Revised Bitcoin Spot ETF Prospectus

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart reported on platform X that Valkyrie has submitted a revised Bitcoin spot ETF prospectus (S-1 file) today. Similar to Bitwise and Invesco, Valkyrie stated that the creation and redemption of the ETF can only be done in cash. Furthermore, the document specifically mentioned that, if and when allowed, the use of physical assets may be considered in the future, which is similar to Invesco's statement.

