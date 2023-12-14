copy link
create picture
more
Sushi Releases Security Update and Resumes Full Functionality
Binance News
2023-12-14 14:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Sushi has released a security update, stating that the issue has been resolved and the damaged Ledger connector has been successfully removed from its website. Full functionality has been restored, and the website is now back online. Users are reminded to avoid interacting with DApps of uncertain security.
View full text