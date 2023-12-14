NFT Perpetual Contract Trading Platform Nftperp Raises $3 Million in Series A Funding

According to Foresight News, NFT perpetual contract trading platform Nftperp has completed a $3 million Series A funding round, led by 1kx. Other participants in the round included Maven 11, Mechanism Capital, and angel investors from Spencer Ventures, Gmoney, MetaStreet, Upshot, and NFTfi, such as Spencer, David Choi, Nick Emmons, and Jonathan Gabler. In addition, Nftperp announced that its version 2 (v2) will be launched soon.

