MetaMask Advises Users to Enable Blockaid Feature Before Trading on Portfolio
Binance News
2023-12-14 14:15
According to Foresight News, MetaMask has advised its users to enable the Blockaid feature in the MetaMask Extension before executing any transactions on the MetaMask Portfolio. The MetaMask Portfolio team is currently investigating a security issue caused by the Ledger Connect suite and plans to release a fix today.
