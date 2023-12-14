Metagood Raises $5 Million in Seed Funding for Blockchain Technology and Digital Assets

According to Foresight News, blockchain technology and digital asset company Metagood has announced the completion of a $5 million seed funding round. The round was led by Sora Ventures, with participation from ACTAI Ventures, Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Bitcoin Magazine Fund, London Real Ventures, and Peach.xyz. The new funds will be used to finance the development of new technology and products for Osura, as well as marketing efforts and collaborations with artists.

