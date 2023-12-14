Ava Labs' Core App Goes Seedless to Boost Web3 Adoption and Enhance Cross-Chain Functionality

According to CryptoPotato, Ava Labs' Core app has announced its transition to a seedless system in an effort to boost Web3 adoption without compromising self-custody and security. The Avalanche blockchain team has enabled users to generate and manage keys through simple Web2 methods, such as Gmail and Apple logins, making the platform more accessible. Core's Seed Abstraction, a key feature, is universal and not limited to specific blockchains or virtual machines (VMs). This allows users to use Core-generated seeds across various blockchains, from Bitcoin to Ethereum Virtual Machines (EVMs), eliminating the complexities of multiple contracts or cross-chain issues. Core's Seed Abstraction stands out due to its seamless cross-chain functionality, distinguishing itself from alternatives like ERC-4337 (account abstraction). Unlike ERC-4337, which confines wallet users to EVM chains and imposes restrictions based on contract deployment locations, Core surpasses these limitations. It enables users to transact across diverse environments, including Bitcoin, Avalanche C, X, and P-Chains, and any EVM, offering enhanced cross-chain capabilities. Ava Labs designed Core's Seed Abstraction to alleviate a significant issue related to seed phrases, with the end goal of enhancing the wallet experience to be more intuitive and align with how most individuals typically navigate the internet. This aspect of improving user experience is crucial for broader Web3 adoption, according to the company. The latest development comes six months after Ava Labs launched AvaGPT amid a surge in the adoption of OpenAI's ChatGPT technology by various blockchain companies. The Avalanche ecosystem has also partnered with several entities this year, including Alibaba Cloud and investment firm Republic. Traditional heavyweights such as Citi and JPMorgan have tapped the Avalanche Foundation for their real-world asset tokenization initiatives, leading to an 80% weekly increase in AVAX's price despite a slump in the broader market.

