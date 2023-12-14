copy link
create picture
more
TMX Group Acquires Remaining 78% of VettaFi for $848 Million
Binance News
2023-12-14 13:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, TMX Group, the owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, has announced the acquisition of the remaining 78% of common shares in ETF tool VettaFi for $848 million. The new deal brings the total acquisition amount to $1.03 billion, which includes TMX Group's investment in VettaFi in the first half of 2023, acquiring approximately 22% of common shares. VettaFi was established in May 2022, when teams from ETF Trends, ETF Database, Alerian, and S-Network Global Indexes merged into a joint venture company. VettaFi is a major player in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry, including blockchain ETFs.
View full text