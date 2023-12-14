TMX Group Acquires Remaining 78% of VettaFi for $848 Million

According to Foresight News, TMX Group, the owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, has announced the acquisition of the remaining 78% of common shares in ETF tool VettaFi for $848 million. The new deal brings the total acquisition amount to $1.03 billion, which includes TMX Group's investment in VettaFi in the first half of 2023, acquiring approximately 22% of common shares. VettaFi was established in May 2022, when teams from ETF Trends, ETF Database, Alerian, and S-Network Global Indexes merged into a joint venture company. VettaFi is a major player in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry, including blockchain ETFs.

