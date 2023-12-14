Ledger Module Hijacked in Supply Chain Attack, Warns SlowMist Founder

According to Foresight News, SlowMist founder Yu Xian has warned of a supply chain attack on a Ledger module in a post on platform X. He urged users to be cautious of the risk, as the extent of the impact is unknown. Many DApps may be affected due to their reliance on the poisoned Ledger library ledgerhq/connect-kit. Yu Xian advised users to be vigilant when performing DApp-related operations and to ensure that wallet signature request information is as expected.

