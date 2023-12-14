copy link
Revoke.cash Warns of Damage to Crypto Apps Integrated with Ledger ConnectKit
2023-12-14 13:27
According to Foresight News, token permission query tool Revoke.cash announced on platform X that multiple popular crypto applications integrated with Ledger ConnectKit, including Revoke.cash, have been compromised. The website has been temporarily shut down for further investigation. Users are advised not to use any crypto websites during the exploitation of this vulnerability.
