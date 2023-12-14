Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Vitalik Buterin Proposes Enshrined Zero-Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine for Enhanced Efficiency and Security

Binance News
2023-12-14 13:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed a new concept called the 'enshrined Zero-Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM).' This initiative aims to improve the efficiency and security of Ethereum's Layer-2 protocols, particularly optimistic and ZK rollups, which are essential for the network's scalability. In a recent blog post, Buterin discussed the growing strength of Ethereum's light clients, which will soon be able to use zero-knowledge cryptography for verifying transactions on the primary chain. This development will effectively integrate a zkEVM into Ethereum, leading Buterin to propose its potential use for rollup protocols as well. Ethereum's Layer-2 protocols are vital for the blockchain's scalability but rely heavily on EVM verification. The current method has a large and potentially vulnerable codebase, creating several challenges. To address these issues, Buterin suggests embedding a zkEVM directly into the Ethereum blockchain. This internal zkEVM would take on the task of verifying Layer-1 Ethereum blocks, offering a more efficient and secure approach. The proposed zkEVM's main focus would be on verifying Ethereum blocks by processing inputs like a pre-state root, a block, and a post-state root, ensuring the integrity of the post-state root as a true outcome of block execution. Implementing the zkEVM presents several design challenges and trade-offs, according to Buterin. It requires compatibility and adaptability to support various proving systems, reflecting Ethereum's multi-client environment. It's also essential to provide data availability to satisfy different clients while ensuring auditability and upgradeability for easy inspection and quick issue resolution without hard forks. The system must also support innovations in 'Almost-EVMs,' allowing Layer-2 solutions to extend and innovate upon standard EVM functionalities. Buterin's proposal could significantly impact existing Layer-2 projects like Polygon, Matter Labs, and Scroll, which have invested heavily in aligning with Ethereum's earlier roadmap. However, Buterin has assured that Layer-2 networks will continue to play an essential role, responsible for functions like fast pre-confirmations, MEV mitigation strategies, extensions to the EVM, and user and developer conveniences. He notes that these teams are crucial in attracting users to their ecosystems and are compensated through capturing MEV and congestion fees within their networks. This relationship is expected to continue under the new plan.
View full text