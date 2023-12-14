Vitalik Buterin Proposes Enshrined Zero-Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine for Enhanced Efficiency and Security

According to CryptoPotato, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed a new concept called the 'enshrined Zero-Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM).' This initiative aims to improve the efficiency and security of Ethereum's Layer-2 protocols, particularly optimistic and ZK rollups, which are essential for the network's scalability. In a recent blog post, Buterin discussed the growing strength of Ethereum's light clients, which will soon be able to use zero-knowledge cryptography for verifying transactions on the primary chain. This development will effectively integrate a zkEVM into Ethereum, leading Buterin to propose its potential use for rollup protocols as well. Ethereum's Layer-2 protocols are vital for the blockchain's scalability but rely heavily on EVM verification. The current method has a large and potentially vulnerable codebase, creating several challenges. To address these issues, Buterin suggests embedding a zkEVM directly into the Ethereum blockchain. This internal zkEVM would take on the task of verifying Layer-1 Ethereum blocks, offering a more efficient and secure approach. The proposed zkEVM's main focus would be on verifying Ethereum blocks by processing inputs like a pre-state root, a block, and a post-state root, ensuring the integrity of the post-state root as a true outcome of block execution. Implementing the zkEVM presents several design challenges and trade-offs, according to Buterin. It requires compatibility and adaptability to support various proving systems, reflecting Ethereum's multi-client environment. It's also essential to provide data availability to satisfy different clients while ensuring auditability and upgradeability for easy inspection and quick issue resolution without hard forks. The system must also support innovations in 'Almost-EVMs,' allowing Layer-2 solutions to extend and innovate upon standard EVM functionalities. Buterin's proposal could significantly impact existing Layer-2 projects like Polygon, Matter Labs, and Scroll, which have invested heavily in aligning with Ethereum's earlier roadmap. However, Buterin has assured that Layer-2 networks will continue to play an essential role, responsible for functions like fast pre-confirmations, MEV mitigation strategies, extensions to the EVM, and user and developer conveniences. He notes that these teams are crucial in attracting users to their ecosystems and are compensated through capturing MEV and congestion fees within their networks. This relationship is expected to continue under the new plan.

