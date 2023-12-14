copy link
Balancer Warns Users of Potential Vulnerability in Ledger Connect
2023-12-14 13:10
According to Foresight News, Balancer has detected a potential vulnerability in Ledger Connect and has advised users to exercise caution and avoid using the Balancer frontend until more information is available. The platform made the announcement on X platform, urging users to stay vigilant and protect their assets.
