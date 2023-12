Balancer Warns Users of Potential Vulnerability in Ledger Connect

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Balancer has detected a potential vulnerability in Ledger Connect and has advised users to exercise caution and avoid using the Balancer frontend until more information is available. The platform made the announcement on X platform, urging users to stay vigilant and protect their assets.