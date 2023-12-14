copy link
Zapper and Sushi Frontends Attacked Due to Ledger Library Breach
2023-12-14 13:09
According to Foresight News, the frontends of Zapper and Sushi have been attacked due to a breach in the Ledger library. Multiple Web3 projects have disabled their frontends to prevent further attacks. Previously, Foresight News reported that the Ledger library had been compromised and replaced by a token burner, warning users not to interact with any DApps until further notice.
