Dora Factory Announces New Strategic Funding Round and Expands Partnerships

According to Foresight News, decentralized governance infrastructure and multi-chain public goods funding protocol stack Dora Factory has announced the completion of a new strategic funding round. The specific amount of funding has not been disclosed, but participants in the round include dao5 and Whampoa Digital. In addition to the funding, Dora Factory is expanding its roster of partners, including launching 'Application Chain Ecological Long-term Quadratic Funding' for Cosmos ecosystem developers on Dora Vota.

