DeFi Protocol Sushi Hit by Front-End Exploit, CTO Warns of Industry-Wide Issue
Binance News
2023-12-14 12:59
According to CoinDesk, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Sushi has reportedly experienced a front-end exploit. The company's CTO, Matthew Lilley, warned about an industry-wide exploit related to a 'commonly used' Web3 connector. He advised users not to interact with any dApps until further notice. The exploit involves hackers altering the user interface (UI) of a website or application, allowing them to change functions and divert capital to themselves. However, a front-end exploit does not grant access to a protocol's hot wallets. Lilley revealed that the suspicious code originates from hardware wallet provider Ledger's GitHub page. One user noted that Ledger's library had been compromised and replaced with a token drainer. Similar issues have been reported across other DeFi websites, including Zapper and RevokeCash.
