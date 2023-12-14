Hypr Network Shares Details on Bridge Vulnerability Affecting Its Forked Version of OP Stack

According to Foresight News, Hypr Network has shared details about a bridge vulnerability affecting its forked version of the OP stack. The vulnerability does not exist on the OP chain and was caused by an error in a development branch patched by the Optimism team in October. The vulnerability was never introduced into any governance-approved protocol versions and was never pushed to any production operating chains. Optimism encourages developers building projects in production environments to use Optimism governance-approved versions, which adhere to the security standards established by the Collective. The team is also working on improving its release communication process to help ensure projects utilizing the OP stack are clearer.

View full text