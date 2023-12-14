JPMorgan Predicts Ether to Outperform Bitcoin Due to Scalability Upgrade

According to CoinDesk, JPMorgan has expressed caution about the cryptocurrency markets into 2024 but expects ether (ETH) to outperform bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. This is due to an upgrade that will make the Ethereum blockchain more scalable. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) decision on whether to approve spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is unlikely to spur major gains, according to a report released on Wednesday. Analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote that there is a 'high chance of buy-the-rumor/sell-the-fact effect once the SEC approves spot bitcoin ETFs early next year.' JPMorgan added that excessive optimism from crypto investors due to the impending approval of spot bitcoin ETFs by the SEC has shifted bitcoin to overbought levels seen during 2021. The bank also believes that the 2024 bitcoin halving event is 'largely priced in.' Ether is expected to perform well due to the EIP-4844 upgrade, or proto-danksharding, which is a development of sharding that aims to improve transaction speed by increasing space for groups of data. The bank also noted some 'reinvigoration' in venture capital (VC) funding in the fourth quarter of 2023, but it appears 'rather tentative.' While there has been some improvement in decentralized finance (DeFi) activity, the 'biggest disappointment continues to be the inability of DeFi to encroach into the traditional financial system, which is necessary for the crypto ecosystem to transition from crypto native to real world applications,' the report added.

